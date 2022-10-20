Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.41 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

