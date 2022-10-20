AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 111,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 101,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

T opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.