AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.99. AT&T shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 765,584 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.
AT&T Trading Up 8.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 236,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 44,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 223,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
