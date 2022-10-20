Audius Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Audius has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $147.63 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

