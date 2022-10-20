Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 173556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.