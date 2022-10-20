Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

