Avangrid, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Avangrid has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 22,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,167. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avangrid by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 197,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid by 107.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Avangrid by 22.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

