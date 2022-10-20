Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,723 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,747,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 22,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

