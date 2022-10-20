Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

