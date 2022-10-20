Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 214.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

VFMV stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.