Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

