Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

