Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 143,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 275,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWD opened at $141.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.