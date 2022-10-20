Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $211.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

