Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,759 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $118.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

