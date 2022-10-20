Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,504 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

