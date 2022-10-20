Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 68510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Avante Logixx Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Featured Articles

