Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Cap of $971.59 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $10.07 or 0.00052167 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $971.59 million and $86.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,495,603 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.03236736 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $82,661,321.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

