AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

AZEK Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $15.56 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 74.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 89.0% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AZEK by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

