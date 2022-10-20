B. Riley Trims NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price to $8.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.