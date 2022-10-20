Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,453 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 889.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,751,000 after buying an additional 4,602,770 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.