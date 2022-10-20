Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.