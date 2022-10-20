Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 319,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 152,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

