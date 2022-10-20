Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 10,450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.