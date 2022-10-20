Balfour Beatty plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

BAFYY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

