Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.44

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.30. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 10 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
