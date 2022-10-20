Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank First stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.29. Bank First has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $82.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.