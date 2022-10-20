Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.81. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

