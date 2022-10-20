Bank of America Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 376,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

