Bank of America Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ APPS opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 376,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.