Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 642,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,887,848. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.