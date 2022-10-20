Bank of America Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

BAC stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

