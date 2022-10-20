Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Trading Up 25.7%

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Rating) were up 25.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.42 and last traded at 1.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.13.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.08.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

