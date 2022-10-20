Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.81

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.81 and traded as low as C$122.70. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$123.24, with a volume of 1,681,223 shares changing hands.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

