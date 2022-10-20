Bank of The West Has $809,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. City State Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $233.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,823. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

