Bank of The West Has $917,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

