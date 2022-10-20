Bank of The West Invests $201,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of The West acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $83,163,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 19,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,356. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

