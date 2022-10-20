Bank of The West Sells 316 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of The West cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 196.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

WFC stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 253,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,075,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.