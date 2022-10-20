Bank of The West Takes $494,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,058. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

