Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 26,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,014. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

