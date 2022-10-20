Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Lowered by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Banner were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,492.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,834. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

