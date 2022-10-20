Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,400 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

NYSE DELL opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

