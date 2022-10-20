Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,669 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

