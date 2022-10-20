Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

