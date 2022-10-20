Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.