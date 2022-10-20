Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 2,297,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

