Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

