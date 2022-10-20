Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

