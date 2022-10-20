Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,583 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $709.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $761.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

