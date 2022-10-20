Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,725 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.