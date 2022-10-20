Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 757 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 336,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.09. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

